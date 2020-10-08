Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 140.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $382.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.35 and its 200 day moving average is $375.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

