Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

