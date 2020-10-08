Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

