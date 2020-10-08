Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

