Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,580.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $219.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

