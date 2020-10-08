Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 118.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 91,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49,813 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 90.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 64.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $16.29 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.