Leslie D. Funtleyder Sells 30,000 Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at $946,260.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

APLT stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.77. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

