Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading Down 6.2%

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.81. 3,114,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,878% from the average session volume of 78,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.