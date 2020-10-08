Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Trading Up 5.8%

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.81. 191,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 110,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $51,340.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

