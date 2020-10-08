Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $338.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.91. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

