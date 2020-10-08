Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Down 10.3%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) shares fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52. 120,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 155,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

