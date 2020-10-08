MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

PM opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.