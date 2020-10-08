MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 1,432 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

