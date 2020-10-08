MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 1,604 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

