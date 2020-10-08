MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 207.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $452.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $455.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

