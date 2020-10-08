MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

