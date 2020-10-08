MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.09 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.07 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

