MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $3.47 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 186,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,073,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

