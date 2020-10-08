MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day moving average is $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $223.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

