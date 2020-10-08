MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $740,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.7% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 82,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,986 shares of company stock worth $38,336,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $493.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.06 and its 200-day moving average is $411.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

