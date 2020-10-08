MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $882,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.