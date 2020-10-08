MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $616,000 in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FLIR Systems by 128.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

