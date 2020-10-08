MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 29,495 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,495 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for about 2.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $94,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $53.33 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.