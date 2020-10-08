MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 5,550 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.