MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

