MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 2,941 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 988,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,175,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

