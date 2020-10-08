MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 5,130 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 94,346.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,840,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 84,750,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,751,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 495,714 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,362,000 after buying an additional 2,916,764 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,548,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,570,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.