Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading Down 5.4%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,796,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,081,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 596,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 144,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

