Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) vs. Green Planet Group (NYSE:GNPG) Head-To-Head Survey

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Marathon Petroleum and Green Planet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum 1 4 10 0 2.60 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $43.62, suggesting a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum -7.55% 3.04% 1.22% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Green Planet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum $124.88 billion 0.15 $2.64 billion $4.94 5.91 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Petroleum has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates. The Retail sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market across the United States through company-owned and operated convenience stores, primarily under the Speedway brand, and long-term fuel supply contracts with direct dealers who operate locations mainly under the ARCO brand. The Midstream transports, stores, distributes and markets crude oil and refined products principally for the Refining & Marketing segment via refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats and barges; gathers, processes and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores and markets NGLs. Marathon Petroleum was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, OH.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.