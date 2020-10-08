MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $483.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.88.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $510.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

