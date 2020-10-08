Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 141.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.