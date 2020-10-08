Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 20,101 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.