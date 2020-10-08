Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

