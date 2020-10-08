Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Raymond James by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after acquiring an additional 708,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,057,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,848,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

