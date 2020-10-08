Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $323.17 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.74. The company has a market cap of $307.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

