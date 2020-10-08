Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,392 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 114,615 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Comerica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Comerica by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Comerica stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

