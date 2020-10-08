Martin Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

