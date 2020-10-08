Martin Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Shone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 71,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

