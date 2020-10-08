Martin Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

GILD opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

