Martin Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

