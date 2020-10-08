Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 550,971 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Also, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.