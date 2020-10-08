Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

