Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 740.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,963 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

