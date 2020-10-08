Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. VF accounts for about 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of VF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 95,239 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of VF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of VF by 856.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $76.96 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.