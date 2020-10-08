Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after buying an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

SWKS opened at $149.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

