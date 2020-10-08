Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

