Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,836,000 after purchasing an additional 107,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

