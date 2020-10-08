Martin Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.53 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $323.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

