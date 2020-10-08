Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

