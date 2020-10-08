Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

